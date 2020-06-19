All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3265 W Wrightwood Ave 2V.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3265 W Wrightwood Ave 2V
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3265 W Wrightwood Ave 2V

3265 West Wrightwood Avenue · (262) 843-5832
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Logan Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3265 West Wrightwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 2V · Avail. Jul 1

$995

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 2V Available 07/01/20 Logan Square studio near blue line w/ sep kitchen - Property Id: 291595

Check out this beautiful studio in the heart of Logan Square! Nestled in a courtyard building featuring an updated kitchen, hardwood floors, large living area, ceiling fan, updated bathroom and great closet space. Amenities include on-site laundry, fitness center, and bike room! Easy street parking and a short walk to the Blue Line, too! Water and Cooking gas included!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291595
Property Id 291595

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5823058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3265 W Wrightwood Ave 2V have any available units?
3265 W Wrightwood Ave 2V has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3265 W Wrightwood Ave 2V have?
Some of 3265 W Wrightwood Ave 2V's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3265 W Wrightwood Ave 2V currently offering any rent specials?
3265 W Wrightwood Ave 2V isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3265 W Wrightwood Ave 2V pet-friendly?
No, 3265 W Wrightwood Ave 2V is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3265 W Wrightwood Ave 2V offer parking?
No, 3265 W Wrightwood Ave 2V does not offer parking.
Does 3265 W Wrightwood Ave 2V have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3265 W Wrightwood Ave 2V does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3265 W Wrightwood Ave 2V have a pool?
No, 3265 W Wrightwood Ave 2V does not have a pool.
Does 3265 W Wrightwood Ave 2V have accessible units?
No, 3265 W Wrightwood Ave 2V does not have accessible units.
Does 3265 W Wrightwood Ave 2V have units with dishwashers?
No, 3265 W Wrightwood Ave 2V does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3265 W Wrightwood Ave 2V?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3510 North Pine Grove
3510 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
3141 N Sheffield
3141 N Sheffield Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
2450 N Southport Ave
2450 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
629 W Denning
629 W Deming Pl
Chicago, IL 60614
3834 N. Sheffield
3834 N Sheffield Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
2876-90 North Clark
2876 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60657
5220 S Harper
5220 South Harper Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
7941 S Marquette
7941 S Marquette Ave
Chicago, IL 60617

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity