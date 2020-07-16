326 W Dickens Ave 03

Amenities

Incredible Lincoln Park Location - 3 BR Available NOW!

Situated on the corner of Dickens Avenue & Clark Street in Lincoln Park, this classic courtyard building is within one of Chicago's most sought after neighborhoods. North Avenue Beach, retail establishments, notable restaurants, Lincoln Park Zoo, and nightlife venues are all within reach. Convenient public transportation will give you access to all Chicago has to offer. Enjoy a well maintained architecturally preserved vintage styled building with apartments featuring hardwood floors, decorative fireplaces, ornate crown molding and ample closet space. *Photos may be of similar unit* *Pricing and availability are subject to change* - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty

