Chicago, IL
326 W Dickens Ave 03
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

326 W Dickens Ave 03

326 W Dickens Ave · (312) 702-9578
Location

326 W Dickens Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 03 · Avail. now

$2,420

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dogs allowed
326 WEST Dickens, #03 - Property Id: 303629

Incredible Lincoln Park Location - 3 BR Available NOW!
Situated on the corner of Dickens Avenue & Clark Street in Lincoln Park, this classic courtyard building is within one of Chicago's most sought after neighborhoods. North Avenue Beach, retail establishments, notable restaurants, Lincoln Park Zoo, and nightlife venues are all within reach. Convenient public transportation will give you access to all Chicago has to offer. Enjoy a well maintained architecturally preserved vintage styled building with apartments featuring hardwood floors, decorative fireplaces, ornate crown molding and ample closet space. *Photos may be of similar unit* *Pricing and availability are subject to change* - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty
Andrew Wright
Fulton Grace Realty
312-702-9578
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/326-w-dickens-ave-chicago-il-unit-03/303629
Property Id 303629

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5944329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 W Dickens Ave 03 have any available units?
326 W Dickens Ave 03 has a unit available for $2,420 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 326 W Dickens Ave 03 have?
Some of 326 W Dickens Ave 03's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 W Dickens Ave 03 currently offering any rent specials?
326 W Dickens Ave 03 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 W Dickens Ave 03 pet-friendly?
Yes, 326 W Dickens Ave 03 is pet friendly.
Does 326 W Dickens Ave 03 offer parking?
No, 326 W Dickens Ave 03 does not offer parking.
Does 326 W Dickens Ave 03 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 W Dickens Ave 03 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 W Dickens Ave 03 have a pool?
No, 326 W Dickens Ave 03 does not have a pool.
Does 326 W Dickens Ave 03 have accessible units?
No, 326 W Dickens Ave 03 does not have accessible units.
Does 326 W Dickens Ave 03 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 W Dickens Ave 03 has units with dishwashers.
