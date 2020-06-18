3257-3267 W. Wrightwood

Amenities

Hip, trendy, and yet somehow still sensible, Logan Square has long been one of Chicago's favorite neighborhoods. The area developed in the early 1800s, when a public green space was designed by Jens Jensen, a landscape architect. Today, Logan Square Park is located in the heart of the neighborhood, wrapped by Logan Boulevard and divided by Milwaukee Avenue.Bicycle-friendly Logan Square is all about living local, from its restaurants that use only locally-farmed produce to local craft breweries to local artists in galleries. With its wide sidewalks and compact design, Logan Square is very walkable. If you choose a Logan Square apartment, you'll be about five miles from Downtown Chicago, with easy access to mass transit -- just hop on the L's Blue Line from the Logan Square Blue Line Station and you'll be downtown in minutes.Check out this beautiful studio in the heart of Logan Square! Nestled in a courtyard building featuring an updated kitchen, hardwood floors, large living area, ceiling fan, updated bathroom and great closet space. Amenities include on-site laundry, fitness center, and bike room! Easy street parking and a short walk to the Blue Line, too! Water and Cooking gas included! Pioneer8669