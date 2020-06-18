All apartments in Chicago
Last updated December 17 2019 at 9:03 PM

3257-3267 W. Wrightwood

3257 W Wrightwood Ave · (773) 377-5336
Location

3257 W Wrightwood Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
ceiling fan
bike storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
Hip, trendy, and yet somehow still sensible, Logan Square has long been one of Chicago's favorite neighborhoods. The area developed in the early 1800s, when a public green space was designed by Jens Jensen, a landscape architect. Today, Logan Square Park is located in the heart of the neighborhood, wrapped by Logan Boulevard and divided by Milwaukee Avenue.Bicycle-friendly Logan Square is all about living local, from its restaurants that use only locally-farmed produce to local craft breweries to local artists in galleries. With its wide sidewalks and compact design, Logan Square is very walkable. If you choose a Logan Square apartment, you'll be about five miles from Downtown Chicago, with easy access to mass transit -- just hop on the L's Blue Line from the Logan Square Blue Line Station and you'll be downtown in minutes.Check out this beautiful studio in the heart of Logan Square! Nestled in a courtyard building featuring an updated kitchen, hardwood floors, large living area, ceiling fan, updated bathroom and great closet space. Amenities include on-site laundry, fitness center, and bike room! Easy street parking and a short walk to the Blue Line, too! Water and Cooking gas included! Pioneer8669

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3257-3267 W. Wrightwood have any available units?
3257-3267 W. Wrightwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3257-3267 W. Wrightwood have?
Some of 3257-3267 W. Wrightwood's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3257-3267 W. Wrightwood currently offering any rent specials?
3257-3267 W. Wrightwood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3257-3267 W. Wrightwood pet-friendly?
No, 3257-3267 W. Wrightwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3257-3267 W. Wrightwood offer parking?
No, 3257-3267 W. Wrightwood does not offer parking.
Does 3257-3267 W. Wrightwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3257-3267 W. Wrightwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3257-3267 W. Wrightwood have a pool?
No, 3257-3267 W. Wrightwood does not have a pool.
Does 3257-3267 W. Wrightwood have accessible units?
No, 3257-3267 W. Wrightwood does not have accessible units.
Does 3257-3267 W. Wrightwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 3257-3267 W. Wrightwood does not have units with dishwashers.
