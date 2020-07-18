324 Evergreen

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking pool garage

SEE VIDEO HERE: https://youtu.be/BiLKBQ4GuN8 Beautiful 2Bedroom 2Baths Condo with Garage Spacious and Bright unit Features: 2 Balconies Wood Burning Fireplace Hardwood Floors Granite Counter Tops Large Open Kitchen with Cherry Wood Cabinets Stainless Steel Appliances Brand new refrigerator Brand new washer and dryer in unit Dishwasher and Microwave Marble Baths Steam Shower and Whirlpool Tub Spacious Bedrooms Walk-in Closet Lots of Windows Elevator Garage Parking Included Pets Negotiable Heart of Beautiful Old Town Steps Brown and Purple Lines, Shopping, Restaurants and Night Life on Wells Street Walking Distance to Lake and Park Amazing Place. Transportation: Bus: 22, Clark & Schiller (0.32 mi) Bus: 156, LaSalle & Schiller (0.24 mi) Bus: 36, Division & Clark (Red Line) (0.38 mi) Bus: 37, Sedgwick & Evergreen (0.04 mi) Bus: 70, Division & Sedgwick (0.21 mi) Subway: Red Line, Clark/Division (0.38 mi) Subway: Brown Line, Sedgwick (0.26 mi) Bus: 9, North Ave & Sedgwick (Brown Line) (0.29 mi) Bus: 151, Stockton & LaSalle (0.55 mi)



Terms: One year lease