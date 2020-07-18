All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
324 Evergreen
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:47 AM

324 Evergreen

324 W Evergreen Ave · (312) 600-5102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

324 W Evergreen Ave, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
garage
SEE VIDEO HERE: https://youtu.be/BiLKBQ4GuN8 Beautiful 2Bedroom 2Baths Condo with Garage Spacious and Bright unit Features: 2 Balconies Wood Burning Fireplace Hardwood Floors Granite Counter Tops Large Open Kitchen with Cherry Wood Cabinets Stainless Steel Appliances Brand new refrigerator Brand new washer and dryer in unit Dishwasher and Microwave Marble Baths Steam Shower and Whirlpool Tub Spacious Bedrooms Walk-in Closet Lots of Windows Elevator Garage Parking Included Pets Negotiable Heart of Beautiful Old Town Steps Brown and Purple Lines, Shopping, Restaurants and Night Life on Wells Street Walking Distance to Lake and Park Amazing Place. Transportation: Bus: 22, Clark & Schiller (0.32 mi) Bus: 156, LaSalle & Schiller (0.24 mi) Bus: 36, Division & Clark (Red Line) (0.38 mi) Bus: 37, Sedgwick & Evergreen (0.04 mi) Bus: 70, Division & Sedgwick (0.21 mi) Subway: Red Line, Clark/Division (0.38 mi) Subway: Brown Line, Sedgwick (0.26 mi) Bus: 9, North Ave & Sedgwick (Brown Line) (0.29 mi) Bus: 151, Stockton & LaSalle (0.55 mi)

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Evergreen have any available units?
324 Evergreen has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 324 Evergreen have?
Some of 324 Evergreen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 Evergreen currently offering any rent specials?
324 Evergreen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Evergreen pet-friendly?
Yes, 324 Evergreen is pet friendly.
Does 324 Evergreen offer parking?
Yes, 324 Evergreen offers parking.
Does 324 Evergreen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 324 Evergreen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Evergreen have a pool?
Yes, 324 Evergreen has a pool.
Does 324 Evergreen have accessible units?
No, 324 Evergreen does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Evergreen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 Evergreen has units with dishwashers.
