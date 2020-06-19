3217 W Cullom Ave 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bed / 1 Bath Brand New Rehab Apt in Irving Park! - Property Id: 275084



Be the first to enjoy these modern features:

-In-Unit Washer / Dryer

-Individual Central Air / Heat

-Stainless Steel Appl. incl. Dishwasher & Microwave

-White Quartz Countertops in Kitchen & Modern Espresso Cabinets

-Nice Natural Light

-Gray Paint Interior

-Refinished Hardwood Flooring Throughout



Available June 1st



Included in Rent: Water, Maintenance, & Trash



No Security Deposit!

Administrative Fee/s and Technology Fee apply.

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.



*Photos may be of a similar unit.



Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!



Silver Property Group, Ltd.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275084

No Dogs Allowed



