Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3217 W Cullom Ave 3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

3217 W Cullom Ave 3

3217 W Cullom Ave · (773) 956-4023
Location

3217 W Cullom Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
Irving Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bed / 1 Bath Brand New Rehab Apt in Irving Park! - Property Id: 275084

Be the first to enjoy these modern features:
-In-Unit Washer / Dryer
-Individual Central Air / Heat
-Stainless Steel Appl. incl. Dishwasher & Microwave
-White Quartz Countertops in Kitchen & Modern Espresso Cabinets
-Nice Natural Light
-Gray Paint Interior
-Refinished Hardwood Flooring Throughout

Available June 1st

Included in Rent: Water, Maintenance, & Trash

No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s and Technology Fee apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

*Photos may be of a similar unit.

Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!

Silver Property Group, Ltd.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275084
Property Id 275084

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5761977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3217 W Cullom Ave 3 have any available units?
3217 W Cullom Ave 3 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3217 W Cullom Ave 3 have?
Some of 3217 W Cullom Ave 3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3217 W Cullom Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
3217 W Cullom Ave 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3217 W Cullom Ave 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3217 W Cullom Ave 3 is pet friendly.
Does 3217 W Cullom Ave 3 offer parking?
No, 3217 W Cullom Ave 3 does not offer parking.
Does 3217 W Cullom Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3217 W Cullom Ave 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3217 W Cullom Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 3217 W Cullom Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 3217 W Cullom Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 3217 W Cullom Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3217 W Cullom Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3217 W Cullom Ave 3 has units with dishwashers.
