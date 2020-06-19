3217 W Cullom Ave 3

Amenities
2 Bed / 1 Bath Brand New Rehab Apt in Irving Park! - Property Id: 275084
Be the first to enjoy these modern features:
-In-Unit Washer / Dryer
-Individual Central Air / Heat
-Stainless Steel Appl. incl. Dishwasher & Microwave
-White Quartz Countertops in Kitchen & Modern Espresso Cabinets
-Nice Natural Light
-Gray Paint Interior
-Refinished Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Available June 1st
Included in Rent: Water, Maintenance, & Trash
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s and Technology Fee apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.
*Photos may be of a similar unit.
Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
Silver Property Group, Ltd.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275084
Property Id 275084
No Dogs Allowed
