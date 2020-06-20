All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3211 W Armitage Ave 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3211 W Armitage Ave 4
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

3211 W Armitage Ave 4

3211 West Armitage Avenue · (816) 213-3761
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Logan Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3211 West Armitage Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Logan Square 3 Bed 2 Bath - Property Id: 242044

| Laundry In Unit
This three bedroom, two bathroom apartment features a living room, dining room, and kitchen with dishwasher and appliances. There are hardwood floors throughout and tiled floors in the bathrooms. The unit has central AC and heat, ample closet space, ceiling fans, in-unit washer and dryer, and back porch. There is plenty of on street parking. It is a ten minute drive to the Western Blue Line Station. Pets welcome. Rent includes water. Photos may of a similar unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242044
Property Id 242044

(RLNE5718141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3211 W Armitage Ave 4 have any available units?
3211 W Armitage Ave 4 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3211 W Armitage Ave 4 have?
Some of 3211 W Armitage Ave 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3211 W Armitage Ave 4 currently offering any rent specials?
3211 W Armitage Ave 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3211 W Armitage Ave 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3211 W Armitage Ave 4 is pet friendly.
Does 3211 W Armitage Ave 4 offer parking?
No, 3211 W Armitage Ave 4 does not offer parking.
Does 3211 W Armitage Ave 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3211 W Armitage Ave 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3211 W Armitage Ave 4 have a pool?
No, 3211 W Armitage Ave 4 does not have a pool.
Does 3211 W Armitage Ave 4 have accessible units?
No, 3211 W Armitage Ave 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 3211 W Armitage Ave 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3211 W Armitage Ave 4 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3211 W Armitage Ave 4?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

One Superior Place
1 W Superior St
Chicago, IL 60654
20 E Scott Apartments
20 E Scott St
Chicago, IL 60610
632-42 W Addison St
632 W Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
2053 North Sheffield
2053 N Sheffield Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Millennium on LaSalle
29 S Lasalle St
Chicago, IL 60505
2152 West Fletcher St. Apt.
2152 West Fletcher Street
Chicago, IL 60618
Noca Blu
2340 N California Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
7241-49 S Phillips Ave
7241 S Phillips Ave
Chicago, IL 60649

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity