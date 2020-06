Amenities

Available 07/20/20 MODERN 3BED, 2BATH! RIVER NORTH! W/ BALCONY! - Property Id: 288567



MODERN+CHIC 3BED, 2BATH IN RIVER NORTH!

WITH HUGE TERRACE!



Large windows

Balcony

GE SS appliances

Hardwood flooring throughout

Granite countertops

In-unit W/D

PARKING IS AVAILABLE FOR AN ADDITIONAL FEE!

90/94 Expressway!

BROWN/PURPLE LINE!

RESTAURANTS+NIGHTLIFE IN YOUR BACKYARD!



AMENITIES

24HR doorman

Fitness center

Steam room+sauna+indoor pool+massage room

Wine cellar

Media room

party room

24-hour business center

On-call maintenance team

PET-FRIENDLY!



