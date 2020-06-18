All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3138 N Oakley Ave

3138 North Oakley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3138 North Oakley Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great Location! Washer/Dryer In Unit! Deck! Yard - Property Id: 284500

Take a look at this beautiful1 bedroom, 1 bathroom loft located in the beautiful neighborhood of Roscoe Village in Lakeview, on a quaint tree-lined street. Features include bamboo hardwood floors throughout, great closet space, newly renovated kitchen and a dishwasher, travertine tiled bathroom, NEW laundry in unit, central heat, and a private deck. Just steps to multiple bus stops, as well as multiple restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284500
Property Id 284500

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5795804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3138 N Oakley Ave have any available units?
3138 N Oakley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3138 N Oakley Ave have?
Some of 3138 N Oakley Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3138 N Oakley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3138 N Oakley Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3138 N Oakley Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3138 N Oakley Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3138 N Oakley Ave offer parking?
No, 3138 N Oakley Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3138 N Oakley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3138 N Oakley Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3138 N Oakley Ave have a pool?
No, 3138 N Oakley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3138 N Oakley Ave have accessible units?
No, 3138 N Oakley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3138 N Oakley Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3138 N Oakley Ave has units with dishwashers.
