3131 West Augusta Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

LARGE, BRAND NEW 1 Bedroom PLUS DEN/ 2 FULL BATHROOMS in Humboldt Park! Beautiful recently remodeled 1 bedroom room unit with a beautifulThe apartment features new cabinets with granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, newly sanded hardwood floors and new windows. Spacious living room, bedroom and kitchen and extra smaller "bedroom" for work at home space. Water, sewage and trash are included in rent. Cats and Dogs up to are allowed with a $25 pet rent (limit 2, no pitbulls). $50 application fee. $250 move-in fee/person, no security deposit. CHA/Section 8 accepted, no evictions or collections. 650+ credit