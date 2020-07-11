All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:06 AM

3131 West Augusta Boulevard

3131 West Augusta Boulevard · (708) 275-6083
Location

3131 West Augusta Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60622
Humboldt Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1R · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 979 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
LARGE, BRAND NEW 1 Bedroom PLUS DEN/ 2 FULL BATHROOMS in Humboldt Park! Beautiful recently remodeled 1 bedroom room unit with a beautifulThe apartment features new cabinets with granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, newly sanded hardwood floors and new windows. Spacious living room, bedroom and kitchen and extra smaller "bedroom" for work at home space. Water, sewage and trash are included in rent. Cats and Dogs up to are allowed with a $25 pet rent (limit 2, no pitbulls). $50 application fee. $250 move-in fee/person, no security deposit. CHA/Section 8 accepted, no evictions or collections. 650+ credit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3131 West Augusta Boulevard have any available units?
3131 West Augusta Boulevard has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3131 West Augusta Boulevard have?
Some of 3131 West Augusta Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3131 West Augusta Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3131 West Augusta Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3131 West Augusta Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 3131 West Augusta Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 3131 West Augusta Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3131 West Augusta Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3131 West Augusta Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3131 West Augusta Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3131 West Augusta Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3131 West Augusta Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3131 West Augusta Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3131 West Augusta Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3131 West Augusta Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3131 West Augusta Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
