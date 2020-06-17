All apartments in Chicago
3131 North Central Park Avenue - Attic
3131 North Central Park Avenue - Attic

3131 North Central Park Avenue · (217) 836-0875
Location

3131 North Central Park Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Avondale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Fully Furnished 1-Bedroom / 1-Bathroom Apartment
Flexible Lease Term
Furniture Includes Bed, Couch, Dining Table & TV
Landlord Pays Electric, Gas, Water, Cable and WiFi
Updated Apartment
In-Unit Laundry
4 unit building with tons of curb appeal
private, fenced in backyard
2 car garage parking
.03 miles away from the Belmont Blue Line Stop
20 min commute downtown or OHare Airport.
Chicago Staple bar Alice´s Lounge Karaoke bar is only 400 Ft away.
Xsport gym is only .08 miles or Planet Fitness is .06 miles. Aldi Grocery store .05 miles away.
1 mile away from Honey Butter Fried Chicken.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3131 North Central Park Avenue - Attic have any available units?
3131 North Central Park Avenue - Attic has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3131 North Central Park Avenue - Attic have?
Some of 3131 North Central Park Avenue - Attic's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3131 North Central Park Avenue - Attic currently offering any rent specials?
3131 North Central Park Avenue - Attic isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3131 North Central Park Avenue - Attic pet-friendly?
Yes, 3131 North Central Park Avenue - Attic is pet friendly.
Does 3131 North Central Park Avenue - Attic offer parking?
Yes, 3131 North Central Park Avenue - Attic does offer parking.
Does 3131 North Central Park Avenue - Attic have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3131 North Central Park Avenue - Attic does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3131 North Central Park Avenue - Attic have a pool?
No, 3131 North Central Park Avenue - Attic does not have a pool.
Does 3131 North Central Park Avenue - Attic have accessible units?
No, 3131 North Central Park Avenue - Attic does not have accessible units.
Does 3131 North Central Park Avenue - Attic have units with dishwashers?
No, 3131 North Central Park Avenue - Attic does not have units with dishwashers.
