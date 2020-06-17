3131 North Central Park Avenue - Attic

Amenities
Fully Furnished 1-Bedroom / 1-Bathroom Apartment
Flexible Lease Term
Furniture Includes Bed, Couch, Dining Table & TV
Landlord Pays Electric, Gas, Water, Cable and WiFi
Updated Apartment
In-Unit Laundry
4 unit building with tons of curb appeal
private, fenced in backyard
2 car garage parking
.03 miles away from the Belmont Blue Line Stop
20 min commute downtown or OHare Airport.
Chicago Staple bar Alice´s Lounge Karaoke bar is only 400 Ft away.
Xsport gym is only .08 miles or Planet Fitness is .06 miles. Aldi Grocery store .05 miles away.
1 mile away from Honey Butter Fried Chicken.