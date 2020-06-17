3131 North Central Park Avenue - Attic

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Fully Furnished 1-Bedroom / 1-Bathroom Apartment

Flexible Lease Term

Furniture Includes Bed, Couch, Dining Table & TV

Landlord Pays Electric, Gas, Water, Cable and WiFi

Updated Apartment

In-Unit Laundry

4 unit building with tons of curb appeal

private, fenced in backyard

2 car garage parking

.03 miles away from the Belmont Blue Line Stop

20 min commute downtown or OHare Airport.

Chicago Staple bar Alice´s Lounge Karaoke bar is only 400 Ft away.

Xsport gym is only .08 miles or Planet Fitness is .06 miles. Aldi Grocery store .05 miles away.

1 mile away from Honey Butter Fried Chicken.