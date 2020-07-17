3116 North Davlin Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

2 bed 1 bath available immediately - dishwasher - enclosed porch- central heat/ac - great location!

Check out this charming 2 bed 1 bath in Logan Square! This property is tucked away on a small side street but is only a half block away from countless shops, restaurants, and conveniences. Unit features decorative fireplace, separate dining room, dishwasher, walk in pantry, central heat/ac and enclosed back porch. Street permit parking. Laundry on site. 1 month Security Deposit required.



Contact us to schedule a showing.