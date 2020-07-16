3112 N Kenmore Ave G

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit G Available 08/01/20 Lakeview 2BR with New Kitchen and Bath - Property Id: 306077



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=F72MB3x7uZt

Pet Friendly, 80lb weight limit. $300 fee, $25/mo rent

Occupied until 7/31. Need to go off virtual tour for now.

Lakeview Rehabbed 2BR / 1BA

- Hardwood Floors

- Tons of Windows

- Granite Countertops

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Portable Dishwasher

- Large Bedrooms

- New Bathroom

- Central Heat

- Laundry On-Site

- Cats and Dogs OK

- 2 Blocks from Belmont Red Line

- First Months Rent Due with Application, $500 Move-in Fee Due at Lease Signing

- Utilities: Water, sewer, trash removal included. Tenants are responsible for electricity and gas.

- Pets: Cats and Dogs welcome. Standard breed restrictions. 80lb weight limit. $300 fee per pet, $25/mo pet rent. Two pets max.

- Parking: Just street parking.

- Has central heat but no AC. Tenants will need to bring window units.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3112-n-kenmore-ave-chicago-il-unit-g/306077

