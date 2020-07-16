All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3112 N Kenmore Ave G.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3112 N Kenmore Ave G
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3112 N Kenmore Ave G

3112 North Kenmore Avenue · (773) 255-3528
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3112 North Kenmore Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit G · Avail. Aug 1

$1,745

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Unit G Available 08/01/20 Lakeview 2BR with New Kitchen and Bath - Property Id: 306077

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=F72MB3x7uZt
Pet Friendly, 80lb weight limit. $300 fee, $25/mo rent
Occupied until 7/31. Need to go off virtual tour for now.
Lakeview Rehabbed 2BR / 1BA
- Hardwood Floors
- Tons of Windows
- Granite Countertops
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Portable Dishwasher
- Large Bedrooms
- New Bathroom
- Central Heat
- Laundry On-Site
- Cats and Dogs OK
- 2 Blocks from Belmont Red Line
- First Months Rent Due with Application, $500 Move-in Fee Due at Lease Signing
- Utilities: Water, sewer, trash removal included. Tenants are responsible for electricity and gas.
- Pets: Cats and Dogs welcome. Standard breed restrictions. 80lb weight limit. $300 fee per pet, $25/mo pet rent. Two pets max.
- Parking: Just street parking.
- Has central heat but no AC. Tenants will need to bring window units.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3112-n-kenmore-ave-chicago-il-unit-g/306077
Property Id 306077

(RLNE5954605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3112 N Kenmore Ave G have any available units?
3112 N Kenmore Ave G has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3112 N Kenmore Ave G have?
Some of 3112 N Kenmore Ave G's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3112 N Kenmore Ave G currently offering any rent specials?
3112 N Kenmore Ave G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3112 N Kenmore Ave G pet-friendly?
Yes, 3112 N Kenmore Ave G is pet friendly.
Does 3112 N Kenmore Ave G offer parking?
Yes, 3112 N Kenmore Ave G offers parking.
Does 3112 N Kenmore Ave G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3112 N Kenmore Ave G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3112 N Kenmore Ave G have a pool?
No, 3112 N Kenmore Ave G does not have a pool.
Does 3112 N Kenmore Ave G have accessible units?
No, 3112 N Kenmore Ave G does not have accessible units.
Does 3112 N Kenmore Ave G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3112 N Kenmore Ave G has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3112 N Kenmore Ave G?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1824 N Paulina
1824 North Paulina Street
Chicago, IL 60622
Four50 Residences
450 West Belmont
Chicago, IL 60657
Shoreland Apartments
5454 S Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60615
1001 South State
1001 S State St
Chicago, IL 60605
11 W. Division
11 W Division St
Chicago, IL 60610
South Shore
7752 S Cornell Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
6616 N. Glenwood
6616 N Glenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
Reside on Irving Park
725 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity