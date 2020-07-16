3112 N Kenmore Ave G

Amenities
Unit G Available 08/01/20 Lakeview 2BR with New Kitchen and Bath - Property Id: 306077
Pet Friendly, 80lb weight limit. $300 fee, $25/mo rent
Lakeview Rehabbed 2BR / 1BA
- Hardwood Floors
- Tons of Windows
- Granite Countertops
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Portable Dishwasher
- Large Bedrooms
- New Bathroom
- Central Heat
- Laundry On-Site
- Cats and Dogs OK
- 2 Blocks from Belmont Red Line
- First Months Rent Due with Application, $500 Move-in Fee Due at Lease Signing
- Utilities: Water, sewer, trash removal included. Tenants are responsible for electricity and gas.
- Pets: Cats and Dogs welcome. Standard breed restrictions. 80lb weight limit. $300 fee per pet, $25/mo pet rent. Two pets max.
- Parking: Just street parking.
- Has central heat but no AC. Tenants will need to bring window units.
