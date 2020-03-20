All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

3110 N Racine Ave 2r

3110 North Racine Avenue · (847) 830-0175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3110 North Racine Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2r · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath in Lakeview! - Property Id: 160762

Newly rehabbed 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex with in unit washer/dryer and 2 parking spots included!! Good size living space, large recently renovated kitchen area with granite counters and breakfast bar, brand new updated bathrooms, large master bedroom, good closet space/storage, full size dishwasher, and central heat/air. Nice deck off back area with a west view and lots of sunshine. Unbeatable location close to Wrigley and a 7 minute walk to the Belmont train stops. Pets okay!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/160762
Property Id 160762

(RLNE5808601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3110 N Racine Ave 2r have any available units?
3110 N Racine Ave 2r has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3110 N Racine Ave 2r have?
Some of 3110 N Racine Ave 2r's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3110 N Racine Ave 2r currently offering any rent specials?
3110 N Racine Ave 2r isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3110 N Racine Ave 2r pet-friendly?
Yes, 3110 N Racine Ave 2r is pet friendly.
Does 3110 N Racine Ave 2r offer parking?
Yes, 3110 N Racine Ave 2r does offer parking.
Does 3110 N Racine Ave 2r have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3110 N Racine Ave 2r offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3110 N Racine Ave 2r have a pool?
No, 3110 N Racine Ave 2r does not have a pool.
Does 3110 N Racine Ave 2r have accessible units?
No, 3110 N Racine Ave 2r does not have accessible units.
Does 3110 N Racine Ave 2r have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3110 N Racine Ave 2r has units with dishwashers.
