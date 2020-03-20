3110 N Racine Ave 2r

Amenities

Newly rehabbed 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex with in unit washer/dryer and 2 parking spots included!! Good size living space, large recently renovated kitchen area with granite counters and breakfast bar, brand new updated bathrooms, large master bedroom, good closet space/storage, full size dishwasher, and central heat/air. Nice deck off back area with a west view and lots of sunshine. Unbeatable location close to Wrigley and a 7 minute walk to the Belmont train stops. Pets okay!

