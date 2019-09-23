All apartments in Chicago
303 W Ohio St 3006
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

303 W Ohio St 3006

303 W Ohio St · (773) 318-3881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

303 W Ohio St, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3006 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Stunning 2 bed/2 bath Silver Tower condo available - Property Id: 257635

Stunning 2 bed/2 bath Silver Tower condo available in the River North! Pets welcome!
Stunning 2 bed/2 bath Silver Tower condo available in the River North neighborhood. Features include hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk in closet and extra closet space, and large private balcony. Kitchen features custom faucet, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Internet, cable! This contemporary elevator building features many luxury amenities such as a fitness center, doorman and rooftop deck. Garage parking INCLUDED!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257635
Property Id 257635

(RLNE5690204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 W Ohio St 3006 have any available units?
303 W Ohio St 3006 has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 303 W Ohio St 3006 have?
Some of 303 W Ohio St 3006's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 W Ohio St 3006 currently offering any rent specials?
303 W Ohio St 3006 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 W Ohio St 3006 pet-friendly?
Yes, 303 W Ohio St 3006 is pet friendly.
Does 303 W Ohio St 3006 offer parking?
Yes, 303 W Ohio St 3006 does offer parking.
Does 303 W Ohio St 3006 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 W Ohio St 3006 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 W Ohio St 3006 have a pool?
No, 303 W Ohio St 3006 does not have a pool.
Does 303 W Ohio St 3006 have accessible units?
No, 303 W Ohio St 3006 does not have accessible units.
Does 303 W Ohio St 3006 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 W Ohio St 3006 has units with dishwashers.
