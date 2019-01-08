All apartments in Chicago
303 East Ohio
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:02 AM

303 East Ohio

303 E Ohio St · (312) 348-5798
Location

303 E Ohio St, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,640

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1278 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
doorman
24hr gym
parking
pool
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
media room
sauna
Conveniently located in-between the shops on Michigan Ave and the waters of Lake Michigan, Streeterville is home to some of the most visited landmarks in all of Chicago such as Navy Pier, The Magnificent Mile, and parts of the Chicago River. Being one of Chicago's more luxurious neighborhoods, residents can enjoy extravagant meals atop the Hancock Tower, or pay a visit to one of the city's more popular movie theater and entertainment complexes. If you're looking to be in the heart of the city with easy access to all of the city's biggest attractions, then Streeterville is the neighborhood you're looking for! Features: -All Utilities Included Plus Internet/Cable -Quartz Counter Tops -Wood Floors -Floor to ceiling windows -Custom fitted black-out roller shades -Laundry in-unit -Updated Modern Bath -Updated Modern Kitchen -Walk-in closets -Stainless Steel Appliances -Central Heat and Air Building Amenities -Indoor Basketball Court -Library/Study Rooms -Parking For Rent -Roof Deck with Incredible Views -Bike Racks -Business Center -On-site Party Room -24-hour Doorman -24/7 Fitness Center -Sauna & Steam Room -Large Outdoor Swimming Pool and Hot Tub Contact for up to date availability.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 East Ohio have any available units?
303 East Ohio has a unit available for $3,640 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 303 East Ohio have?
Some of 303 East Ohio's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 East Ohio currently offering any rent specials?
303 East Ohio isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 East Ohio pet-friendly?
No, 303 East Ohio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 303 East Ohio offer parking?
Yes, 303 East Ohio does offer parking.
Does 303 East Ohio have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 303 East Ohio offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 East Ohio have a pool?
Yes, 303 East Ohio has a pool.
Does 303 East Ohio have accessible units?
No, 303 East Ohio does not have accessible units.
Does 303 East Ohio have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 East Ohio does not have units with dishwashers.
