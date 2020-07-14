4301 W Potomac Ave

Amenities
This 18-unit apartment building in
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/
West Humboldt Park, Chicago features
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/
on-site laundry, and phone entry intercom. Apartments may include pre-wired phone/cable, eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, high-end finishes, and a porch. Walking distance to Aldi, Menards, Jimmy's Red Hots, and Kedvale Park. Commute easily via CTA Green Rail Line & 65 Grand Bus Line. Call today for a showing!