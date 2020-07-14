All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

4301 W Potomac Ave

4301 W Potomac Ave · (312) 878-2743
Location

4301 W Potomac Ave, Chicago, IL 60651
Humboldt Park

Price and availability

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 4301 W Potomac Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This 18-unit apartment building in
West Humboldt Park, Chicago features
on-site laundry, and phone entry intercom. Apartments may include pre-wired phone/cable, eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, high-end finishes, and a porch. Walking distance to Aldi, Menards, Jimmy's Red Hots, and Kedvale Park. Commute easily via CTA Green Rail Line & 65 Grand Bus Line. Call today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4301 W Potomac Ave have any available units?
4301 W Potomac Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4301 W Potomac Ave have?
Some of 4301 W Potomac Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4301 W Potomac Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4301 W Potomac Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4301 W Potomac Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4301 W Potomac Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4301 W Potomac Ave offer parking?
No, 4301 W Potomac Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4301 W Potomac Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4301 W Potomac Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4301 W Potomac Ave have a pool?
No, 4301 W Potomac Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4301 W Potomac Ave have accessible units?
No, 4301 W Potomac Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4301 W Potomac Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4301 W Potomac Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
