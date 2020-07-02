All apartments in Chicago
302 E Illinois St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

302 E Illinois St

302 East Illinois Street · (312) 998-6780
Location

302 East Illinois Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $4717 · Avail. Aug 9

$4,717

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1443 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
yoga
Available 08/09/20 STREETERVILLE!!! SUPERB EXTRA LARGE 3BED, 3BED!!! - Property Id: 228101

STREETERVILLE LOCATION!
SLEEK, MODERN, SPACIOUS 3BED, 3BATH!

Granite countertops
SS appliances
Floor2ceiling windows
Custom cabinetry
Hardwood flooring
Carpet in bedroom
In-unit W/D
Spacious closet space
Navy Pier in your backyard!
Stroll down the Riverwalk on a daily!
Easy access to Whole foods+hospital campus!

AMENITIES
Resident Lounge+Billiards
Lake/city views+grilling stations+hot tub+spa
Wellbeats, Yoga Studio+Sauna
Indoor Pool
24 hr concierge
Pet-friendly
Indoor Parking Garage

Paulina Pacyna | Luxury Broker | Buy - Rent - Sell
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.

Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.

Ref# 82
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228101
Property Id 228101

(RLNE5869469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 E Illinois St have any available units?
302 E Illinois St has a unit available for $4,717 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 302 E Illinois St have?
Some of 302 E Illinois St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 E Illinois St currently offering any rent specials?
302 E Illinois St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 E Illinois St pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 E Illinois St is pet friendly.
Does 302 E Illinois St offer parking?
Yes, 302 E Illinois St offers parking.
Does 302 E Illinois St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 302 E Illinois St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 E Illinois St have a pool?
Yes, 302 E Illinois St has a pool.
Does 302 E Illinois St have accessible units?
No, 302 E Illinois St does not have accessible units.
Does 302 E Illinois St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 E Illinois St has units with dishwashers.
