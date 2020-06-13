3017 North Seminary Avenue

Amenities

Spacious 3 bed / 1 bath TOP FLOOR Unit with lots of charm in amazing Lakeview location! Property features soaring ceiling heights, huge living/dining area; large eat-in kitchen with gas stove, refrigerator and dishwasher; 3 bedrooms, all with closets; hardwood floors; and additional in-unit storage. Central air and large deck off kitchen complete the package! Coin Laundry in Building. Easy street parking (zoned from 6pm-6am). Steps to CTA Red, Brown and Purple Lines, Southport Corridor, Wrigley Field, shops, restaurants and all that this wonderful neighborhood has to offer! No pets, no smokers. AVAILABLE 8/1/20.