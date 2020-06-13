All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 29 2020 at 6:59 PM

3017 North Seminary Avenue

3017 North Seminary Avenue · (312) 265-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3017 North Seminary Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Spacious 3 bed / 1 bath TOP FLOOR Unit with lots of charm in amazing Lakeview location! Property features soaring ceiling heights, huge living/dining area; large eat-in kitchen with gas stove, refrigerator and dishwasher; 3 bedrooms, all with closets; hardwood floors; and additional in-unit storage. Central air and large deck off kitchen complete the package! Coin Laundry in Building. Easy street parking (zoned from 6pm-6am). Steps to CTA Red, Brown and Purple Lines, Southport Corridor, Wrigley Field, shops, restaurants and all that this wonderful neighborhood has to offer! No pets, no smokers. AVAILABLE 8/1/20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3017 North Seminary Avenue have any available units?
3017 North Seminary Avenue has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3017 North Seminary Avenue have?
Some of 3017 North Seminary Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3017 North Seminary Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3017 North Seminary Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3017 North Seminary Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3017 North Seminary Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3017 North Seminary Avenue offer parking?
No, 3017 North Seminary Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3017 North Seminary Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3017 North Seminary Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3017 North Seminary Avenue have a pool?
No, 3017 North Seminary Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3017 North Seminary Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3017 North Seminary Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3017 North Seminary Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3017 North Seminary Avenue has units with dishwashers.
