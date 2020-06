Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel hot tub bike storage internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bike storage hot tub internet access

NEWLY RENOVATED 2BED/2BA CONDO~LARGE FLOORPLAN~CABLE/INTERNET INCLD!

Available May 1st - Bright and open floor plan 2bed/2ba condo. Located 1 block from Oak Street Beach, shopping and restaurants. Recently renovated. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and glass backsplash. New hardwood floors. Additional amenities include Jacuzzi hot tub in 2nd bedroom and heated tile flooring. One of the larger floor plans in building. Rental price includes Premium Cable with HBO & High Speed Internet. Laundry, bike storage and engineer on-site.

Contact us to schedule a showing.