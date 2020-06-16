All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2930 N Commonwealth.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2930 N Commonwealth
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

2930 N Commonwealth

2930 N Commonwealth Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2930 N Commonwealth Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Available 07/01/20 Huge 2 Bedroom 1/2 Block from Lincoln Park ! - Property Id: 194451

Fully remodeled extra large two bedroom apartment with hardwood floors, quartz countertops and newer appliances. (Photos do not reflect the new hardwood floors. )

Steps from the lakefront, Diversey Driving Range, Lincoln Park Zoo, grocery stores, gyms, restaurants, entertainment and more. Multiple bodegas and coffee shop within a half-block of building.

Updated cabinets, appliances, counter tops, wood floors, dishwashers and more. Very spacious bedrooms (most can fit a king-size bed and multiple dressers), as well as large closets.

Easy access to Lakeshore Drive & public transport (buses 76, 77, 151, 156 143, 134; Red and Brown line trains easily accessed too).

24hr access onsite laundry room ($1 wash, $1 dry)

HEAT & AIR CONDITIONING INCLUDED IN THE RENT!

1st month rent and deposit due at lease signing. $45 non-refundable credit check fee. Cats OK, sorry, no dogs.

Email Kelli at commonwealthapartments@outlook.com for more info or to schedule a viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/194451
Property Id 194451

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5783661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2930 N Commonwealth have any available units?
2930 N Commonwealth doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2930 N Commonwealth have?
Some of 2930 N Commonwealth's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2930 N Commonwealth currently offering any rent specials?
2930 N Commonwealth isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2930 N Commonwealth pet-friendly?
No, 2930 N Commonwealth is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2930 N Commonwealth offer parking?
No, 2930 N Commonwealth does not offer parking.
Does 2930 N Commonwealth have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2930 N Commonwealth does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2930 N Commonwealth have a pool?
No, 2930 N Commonwealth does not have a pool.
Does 2930 N Commonwealth have accessible units?
No, 2930 N Commonwealth does not have accessible units.
Does 2930 N Commonwealth have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2930 N Commonwealth has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reside at Belmont Harbor
426 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
5222-38 S Drexel Avenue
5222 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Buena Shores
833 W Buena Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
2828 N Pine Grove
2828 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
5355-5361 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
5355 S Cottage Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
350 W Oakdale
350 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
1819 Lofts
1819 West Division Street
Chicago, IL 60622
3417 N Janssen Ave
3417 North Janssen Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College