2930 N Commonwealth

Available 07/01/20 Huge 2 Bedroom 1/2 Block from Lincoln Park ! - Property Id: 194451
Fully remodeled extra large two bedroom apartment with hardwood floors, quartz countertops and newer appliances. (Photos do not reflect the new hardwood floors. )
Steps from the lakefront, Diversey Driving Range, Lincoln Park Zoo, grocery stores, gyms, restaurants, entertainment and more. Multiple bodegas and coffee shop within a half-block of building.
Updated cabinets, appliances, counter tops, wood floors, dishwashers and more. Very spacious bedrooms (most can fit a king-size bed and multiple dressers), as well as large closets.
Easy access to Lakeshore Drive & public transport (buses 76, 77, 151, 156 143, 134; Red and Brown line trains easily accessed too).
24hr access onsite laundry room ($1 wash, $1 dry)
HEAT & AIR CONDITIONING INCLUDED IN THE RENT!
1st month rent and deposit due at lease signing. $45 non-refundable credit check fee. Cats OK, sorry, no dogs.
Email Kelli at commonwealthapartments@outlook.com for more info or to schedule a viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/194451
No Dogs Allowed
