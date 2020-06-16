2930 N Commonwealth

Amenities

Available 07/01/20 Huge 2 Bedroom 1/2 Block from Lincoln Park ! - Property Id: 194451



Fully remodeled extra large two bedroom apartment with hardwood floors, quartz countertops and newer appliances. (Photos do not reflect the new hardwood floors. )



Steps from the lakefront, Diversey Driving Range, Lincoln Park Zoo, grocery stores, gyms, restaurants, entertainment and more. Multiple bodegas and coffee shop within a half-block of building.



Updated cabinets, appliances, counter tops, wood floors, dishwashers and more. Very spacious bedrooms (most can fit a king-size bed and multiple dressers), as well as large closets.



Easy access to Lakeshore Drive & public transport (buses 76, 77, 151, 156 143, 134; Red and Brown line trains easily accessed too).



24hr access onsite laundry room ($1 wash, $1 dry)



HEAT & AIR CONDITIONING INCLUDED IN THE RENT!



1st month rent and deposit due at lease signing. $45 non-refundable credit check fee. Cats OK, sorry, no dogs.



Email Kelli at commonwealthapartments@outlook.com for more info or to schedule a viewing.

