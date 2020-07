Amenities

All NEW Modern Construction with every amenity including:



- central air & gas forced heat

- fire place

- 2 parking spots included

- 2 spacious decks - front and rear

- side by side washer & dryer in unit

- pre-installed alarm & buzzer system,

- short 5 block walk to el



Professional management company with over 50 years experience and 24 hour emergency call center



No security deposit



Southport near Wellington



Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443



Email: info@icmproperties.com