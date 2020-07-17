Amenities
RAVENSWOOD'S HIDDEN GEM! MASSIVE ONE BED W SUNROOM - Property Id: 276124
Location: 2906 W Eastwood ave, Ravenswood, 60625
Rent: $1425
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats and small dogs allowed
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street
VIDEO TOURS AVAIBLE!
PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING
Located just around the corner from Fransisco Brown Line Station this unit won't last long! This vintage one bedroom features separate kitchen, formal dining room, sunroom and queen size bedroom. Vintage fixtures like fireplace and original cupboards only give it more charm. Heat and water included.
Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000
