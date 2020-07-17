Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace some paid utils range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

RAVENSWOOD'S HIDDEN GEM! MASSIVE ONE BED W SUNROOM - Property Id: 276124



Location: 2906 W Eastwood ave, Ravenswood, 60625

Rent: $1425

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Cats and small dogs allowed

Laundry: In building

Parking: Street



VIDEO TOURS AVAIBLE!

PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING



Located just around the corner from Fransisco Brown Line Station this unit won't last long! This vintage one bedroom features separate kitchen, formal dining room, sunroom and queen size bedroom. Vintage fixtures like fireplace and original cupboards only give it more charm. Heat and water included.



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Anastasiia Korinchevska

Landstar Realty Group

224-226-4000



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276124

(RLNE5904147)