Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

2906 W Eastwood Ave

2906 W Eastwood Ave · (224) 226-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2906 W Eastwood Ave, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1425 · Avail. now

$1,425

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
RAVENSWOOD'S HIDDEN GEM! MASSIVE ONE BED W SUNROOM - Property Id: 276124

Location: 2906 W Eastwood ave, Ravenswood, 60625
Rent: $1425
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats and small dogs allowed
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street

VIDEO TOURS AVAIBLE!
PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING

Located just around the corner from Fransisco Brown Line Station this unit won't last long! This vintage one bedroom features separate kitchen, formal dining room, sunroom and queen size bedroom. Vintage fixtures like fireplace and original cupboards only give it more charm. Heat and water included.

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276124
Property Id 276124

(RLNE5904147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

