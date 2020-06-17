All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
290 W Illinois St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

290 W Illinois St

290 West Illinois Street · (319) 573-5744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

290 West Illinois Street, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1500 · Avail. now

$1,500

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

dogs allowed
gym
clubhouse
hot tub
valet service
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
hot tub
valet service
Best Studio Value in River North! 1 MONTH FREE!! - Property Id: 246245

Great studio in River North in Heart of River North - steps to everything River North has to offer!
Tons of windows
Large closet space
Easy walk to Merch Mart, Loop, & West Loop

Price reflects 1 mo free

Clubhouse & Chef's Kitchen
Fitness Center
Wireless Library
Dry Cleaning, Valet and Package Service

CONTACT ME FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!! I work with over 200 buildings and would be happy to find you your new home!

Aysha Hackert | Luxury Broker | Buy - Rent - Sell
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.
Phone: 319-573-5744 |

Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/246245
Property Id 246245

(RLNE5649808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

