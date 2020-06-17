290 W Illinois St

Amenities

dogs allowed gym clubhouse hot tub valet service microwave

Best Studio Value in River North! 1 MONTH FREE!! - Property Id: 246245



Great studio in River North in Heart of River North - steps to everything River North has to offer!

Tons of windows

Large closet space

Easy walk to Merch Mart, Loop, & West Loop



Price reflects 1 mo free



Clubhouse & Chef's Kitchen

Fitness Center

Wireless Library

Dry Cleaning, Valet and Package Service



CONTACT ME FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!! I work with over 200 buildings and would be happy to find you your new home!



Aysha Hackert | Luxury Broker | Buy - Rent - Sell

Downtown Apartment Company LLC.

Phone: 319-573-5744 |



(RLNE5649808)