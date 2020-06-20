All apartments in Chicago
2896 N Milwaukee Ave 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2896 N Milwaukee Ave 2

2896 North Milwaukee Avenue · (708) 256-2960
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2896 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Avondale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
2896 N Milwaukee - Property Id: 290877

LOGAN SQUARE GEM! Less than a 10 minute walk to the Blue Line, Logan Theater and The Square itself. On Milwaukee so the convenience of having everything directly at your fingertips is a bargain in itself. You can visit the famous Revolution Brewery, Emporium, Taco Tequila's, Buzz Coffee Roaster. The closest grocery stores are Carniceria La Mejor, Foodsmart and Midtown Produce.
Brand new gut rehabbed three bedroom unit offers a generous living room with a separate dining room. Kitchen has been updated with quartz counters, modern fixtures, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a dishwasher. Tons of natural light and brand new hardwood floors. Best features of this apartment, hands down is the private patio and in unit laundry.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290877
Property Id 290877

(RLNE5820219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2896 N Milwaukee Ave 2 have any available units?
2896 N Milwaukee Ave 2 has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2896 N Milwaukee Ave 2 have?
Some of 2896 N Milwaukee Ave 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2896 N Milwaukee Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2896 N Milwaukee Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2896 N Milwaukee Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2896 N Milwaukee Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2896 N Milwaukee Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 2896 N Milwaukee Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2896 N Milwaukee Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2896 N Milwaukee Ave 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2896 N Milwaukee Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 2896 N Milwaukee Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2896 N Milwaukee Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 2896 N Milwaukee Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2896 N Milwaukee Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2896 N Milwaukee Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
