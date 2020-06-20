2896 N Milwaukee Ave 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly media room

2896 N Milwaukee - Property Id: 290877



LOGAN SQUARE GEM! Less than a 10 minute walk to the Blue Line, Logan Theater and The Square itself. On Milwaukee so the convenience of having everything directly at your fingertips is a bargain in itself. You can visit the famous Revolution Brewery, Emporium, Taco Tequila's, Buzz Coffee Roaster. The closest grocery stores are Carniceria La Mejor, Foodsmart and Midtown Produce.

Brand new gut rehabbed three bedroom unit offers a generous living room with a separate dining room. Kitchen has been updated with quartz counters, modern fixtures, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a dishwasher. Tons of natural light and brand new hardwood floors. Best features of this apartment, hands down is the private patio and in unit laundry.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290877

Property Id 290877



(RLNE5820219)