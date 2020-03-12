All apartments in Chicago
2863 West Belden Avenue

2863 West Belden Avenue · (847) 865-9309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2863 West Belden Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AGENTS ... PADLOCK ENTRANCE CODE CAN BE PROVIDED FROM THE owner Apartment is located near Blue Line train Farmers Market 606 biking trail restaurants ...revolution ...cozy corner....Starbucks coffee. Apartment include stainless steel appliances dishwasher fridge with , stove microwave, washer and dryer in apartment ,central air, Brazilian cherry hardwood floors , GARAGE ,, oversized yard, GRANITE COUNTERTOP IN THE KITCHEN... If you want to be furnished is extra $100 per month owner pay water plus trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2863 West Belden Avenue have any available units?
2863 West Belden Avenue has a unit available for $1,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2863 West Belden Avenue have?
Some of 2863 West Belden Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2863 West Belden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2863 West Belden Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2863 West Belden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2863 West Belden Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2863 West Belden Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2863 West Belden Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2863 West Belden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2863 West Belden Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2863 West Belden Avenue have a pool?
No, 2863 West Belden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2863 West Belden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2863 West Belden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2863 West Belden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2863 West Belden Avenue has units with dishwashers.
