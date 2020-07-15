All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM

2846 N Orchard St 44

2846 North Orchard Street · (215) 384-3802
Location

2846 North Orchard Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 44 · Avail. now

$1,275

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
Pet friendly Reno studio right off Diversey - Property Id: 292175

This courtyard building is well located just off of Diversey, near the brown line. You are conveniently located a couple blocks from the Trader Joes, and a short walk to TONS of retail, restaurants, and nightlife. The building is pet friendly and has a laundry room. There is a separate, eat in kitchen and hardwood floors.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292175
Property Id 292175

(RLNE5825055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2846 N Orchard St 44 have any available units?
2846 N Orchard St 44 has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2846 N Orchard St 44 have?
Some of 2846 N Orchard St 44's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2846 N Orchard St 44 currently offering any rent specials?
2846 N Orchard St 44 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2846 N Orchard St 44 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2846 N Orchard St 44 is pet friendly.
Does 2846 N Orchard St 44 offer parking?
No, 2846 N Orchard St 44 does not offer parking.
Does 2846 N Orchard St 44 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2846 N Orchard St 44 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2846 N Orchard St 44 have a pool?
No, 2846 N Orchard St 44 does not have a pool.
Does 2846 N Orchard St 44 have accessible units?
No, 2846 N Orchard St 44 does not have accessible units.
Does 2846 N Orchard St 44 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2846 N Orchard St 44 has units with dishwashers.
