2846 N Orchard St 44

Pet friendly Reno studio right off Diversey - Property Id: 292175
This courtyard building is well located just off of Diversey, near the brown line. You are conveniently located a couple blocks from the Trader Joes, and a short walk to TONS of retail, restaurants, and nightlife. The building is pet friendly and has a laundry room. There is a separate, eat in kitchen and hardwood floors.
