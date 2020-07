Amenities

dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel range oven

2823 W Palmer #110 - Property Id: 323091



!!SPECIAL OFFER: One month free when moved in on or before August 1st!!



Don't miss the opportunity to grab this fantastic apartment. Located just steps from the California Blue Line stop this apartment has everything you might want. Close to tons of night life, restaurants, public transportation, and everything else Logan Square has to offer. The apartment itself features stainless steel appliances and beautifully renovated kitchens and bathrooms with great finishes. Don't hesitate to call today to set up a showing!

