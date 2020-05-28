All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2795 N Pine Grove Ave 5A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2795 N Pine Grove Ave 5A
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

2795 N Pine Grove Ave 5A

2795 North Pine Grove Avenue · (872) 704-0744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2795 North Pine Grove Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 5A · Avail. Aug 1

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
Unit 5A Available 08/01/20 2795 N PINE GROVE, #5A - Property Id: 294715

Must See Sunny 2BR in Lincoln Park! Great Deal Close to the Lake!
Stunning Landmark Building! Sunny and spacious 2 bedroom apartment with hardwood and tile flooring, renovated kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and built-in microwave with separate dining and living rooms, wood burning fireplace, built-in storage. Unit also offers a den/office space! Pets welcome as long as they meet building requirements. Beautiful elevator building offers coin operated laundry facility, storage, and bike room. Great location close to the Lake, park, transportation, restaurants, nightlife, shopping, Trader Joes and more!

Amenities:
Doorman, Elevator, Laundry, Bicycle Room, Storage, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Renovated
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294715
Property Id 294715

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5865738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2795 N Pine Grove Ave 5A have any available units?
2795 N Pine Grove Ave 5A has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2795 N Pine Grove Ave 5A have?
Some of 2795 N Pine Grove Ave 5A's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2795 N Pine Grove Ave 5A currently offering any rent specials?
2795 N Pine Grove Ave 5A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2795 N Pine Grove Ave 5A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2795 N Pine Grove Ave 5A is pet friendly.
Does 2795 N Pine Grove Ave 5A offer parking?
No, 2795 N Pine Grove Ave 5A does not offer parking.
Does 2795 N Pine Grove Ave 5A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2795 N Pine Grove Ave 5A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2795 N Pine Grove Ave 5A have a pool?
No, 2795 N Pine Grove Ave 5A does not have a pool.
Does 2795 N Pine Grove Ave 5A have accessible units?
No, 2795 N Pine Grove Ave 5A does not have accessible units.
Does 2795 N Pine Grove Ave 5A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2795 N Pine Grove Ave 5A has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2795 N Pine Grove Ave 5A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3618 North Marshfield Ave. Apt.
3618 North Marshfield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
1824 N Paulina
1824 North Paulina Street
Chicago, IL 60622
5335-5345 S. Kimbark Ave.
5335 S Kimbark Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
2450 N Southport Ave
2450 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
2340 N Commonwealth Ave
2340 N Commonwealth Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
741-53 E 79th
741 E 79th St
Chicago, IL 60619
Elevate Lincoln Park
2526 North Lincoln Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Aurelien
833 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60610

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity