2795 N Pine Grove Ave 5A

Unit 5A Available 08/01/20 2795 N PINE GROVE, #5A - Property Id: 294715
Must See Sunny 2BR in Lincoln Park! Great Deal Close to the Lake!
Stunning Landmark Building! Sunny and spacious 2 bedroom apartment with hardwood and tile flooring, renovated kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and built-in microwave with separate dining and living rooms, wood burning fireplace, built-in storage. Unit also offers a den/office space! Pets welcome as long as they meet building requirements. Beautiful elevator building offers coin operated laundry facility, storage, and bike room. Great location close to the Lake, park, transportation, restaurants, nightlife, shopping, Trader Joes and more!
Amenities:
Doorman, Elevator, Laundry, Bicycle Room, Storage, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Renovated
No Dogs Allowed
