Chicago, IL
2735 West Flournoy Street - 1
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

2735 West Flournoy Street - 1

2735 West Flournoy Street · (773) 827-8582
Location

2735 West Flournoy Street, Chicago, IL 60612
East Garfield Park

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Immaculate layout on this 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment in East Garfield Park. Brand new gut rehab featuring: New kitchen, bathroom, hardwood floors and mini blinds throughout, appliances including over the range microwave, in- unit laundry and central air conditioning. Steps from public transportation (I-290 expressway, bus and train), minutes from Pete's Fresh market, Garfield Park, Garfield Park Conservatory and the United Center! 12 month lease required plus 1 month security deposit. $35 application fee. CHA vouchers welcome. No evictions. No smoking and no pets allowed.
Unit features
Complete gut rehab in 2020. Brand new everything: tear off roof, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, appliances including microwave and in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, cabinets, fixtures, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2735 West Flournoy Street - 1 have any available units?
2735 West Flournoy Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2735 West Flournoy Street - 1 have?
Some of 2735 West Flournoy Street - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2735 West Flournoy Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2735 West Flournoy Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2735 West Flournoy Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2735 West Flournoy Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2735 West Flournoy Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 2735 West Flournoy Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2735 West Flournoy Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2735 West Flournoy Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2735 West Flournoy Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 2735 West Flournoy Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2735 West Flournoy Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2735 West Flournoy Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2735 West Flournoy Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2735 West Flournoy Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
