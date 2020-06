Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! SUPER HOT WEST TOWN/WICKER PARK APARTMENT, WALKING DISTANCE TO CHANCE THE SNAPPERS OLD STOMPIN' GROUNDS. OVER 1,300 SQF OF LIVING SPACE, ENJOY LARGE BEDROOMS, IN-UNIT LAUNDRY, CENTRAL AIR, UPDATED KITCHEN AND DECK TO ENJOY ON A NICE DAY. WHAT'S NOT TO LOVE? ENJOY PALMER SQUARE, UK VILLAGE, THE 606. THE BEST OF THE BEST, A PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME. PET FRIENDLY 1 DOG UP TO 50 LBS. RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED.