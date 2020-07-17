All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2725 N Ashland Ave 2S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2725 N Ashland Ave 2S
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

2725 N Ashland Ave 2S

2725 North Ashland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2725 North Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
gym
parking
pool
new construction
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION LINCOLN PARK 3 BED 2 BATH! - Property Id: 301777

3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Lincoln Park: Ashland @ Diversey New construction condo featuring chef's kitchen with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Unit has a master suite with attached bathroom, king-sized bedrooms, large living space, outdoor deck, in-unit laundry and storage. Parking is available. Building amenities include a fitness center, pool and ping pong table and business center/conference room.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301777
Property Id 301777

(RLNE5888391)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2725 N Ashland Ave 2S have any available units?
2725 N Ashland Ave 2S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2725 N Ashland Ave 2S have?
Some of 2725 N Ashland Ave 2S's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2725 N Ashland Ave 2S currently offering any rent specials?
2725 N Ashland Ave 2S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2725 N Ashland Ave 2S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2725 N Ashland Ave 2S is pet friendly.
Does 2725 N Ashland Ave 2S offer parking?
Yes, 2725 N Ashland Ave 2S offers parking.
Does 2725 N Ashland Ave 2S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2725 N Ashland Ave 2S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2725 N Ashland Ave 2S have a pool?
Yes, 2725 N Ashland Ave 2S has a pool.
Does 2725 N Ashland Ave 2S have accessible units?
No, 2725 N Ashland Ave 2S does not have accessible units.
Does 2725 N Ashland Ave 2S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2725 N Ashland Ave 2S does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Cities for Pets 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

628 W. Roscoe Apt.
628 West Roscoe Street
Chicago, IL 60657
5053 S. Ellis Avenue
5053 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
East Park Tower
5242 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
The Residences at 8 East Huron
8 E Huron St
Chicago, IL 60611
4401 N Clark
4401 North Clark Street
Chicago, IL 60640
7701 S May Street
7701 S May St
Chicago, IL 60620
Common Simonds
851 West Montrose Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
Four50 Residences
450 West Belmont
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College