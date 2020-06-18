2711 West Washington Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Amazing spacious 2 Bed 2 Bath apartment a few blocks away from the United Center!

Amazing spacious 2 Bed 2 Bath apartment a few blocks away from the United Center! The unit features an updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, in-unity laundry, hardwood floors throughout and a very large deck. Only a few minutes walking distance to the California Green Line Station and restaurants!



Amenities:

Private Deck, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit

Contact us to schedule a showing.