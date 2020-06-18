All apartments in Chicago
2711 West Washington Boulevard
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

2711 West Washington Boulevard

2711 West Washington Boulevard · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1524644
Location

2711 West Washington Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60612
East Garfield Park

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Amazing spacious 2 Bed 2 Bath apartment a few blocks away from the United Center!
Amazing spacious 2 Bed 2 Bath apartment a few blocks away from the United Center! The unit features an updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, in-unity laundry, hardwood floors throughout and a very large deck. Only a few minutes walking distance to the California Green Line Station and restaurants!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2711 West Washington Boulevard have any available units?
2711 West Washington Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2711 West Washington Boulevard have?
Some of 2711 West Washington Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2711 West Washington Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2711 West Washington Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2711 West Washington Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2711 West Washington Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2711 West Washington Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2711 West Washington Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2711 West Washington Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2711 West Washington Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2711 West Washington Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2711 West Washington Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2711 West Washington Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2711 West Washington Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2711 West Washington Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2711 West Washington Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
