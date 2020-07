Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available immediately! Open concept, spacious 2 Bed 2 Bath condo for rent in East Garfield Park. Updates include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors throughout the unit. The primary suite features double closets, en suite bathroom with separate soaking tub and shower and direct access to the deck. The deck is also accessible from the common area. In unit laundry and 1 garage parking spot are also included in the fenced in property. Easy street parking. It is only a few minutes walking distance to the California Green Line Station and close to I-290. Enjoy being just few blocks away from the United Center and restaurants.