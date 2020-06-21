All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2638 N Lincoln Ave 2

2638 North Lincoln Avenue · (773) 807-4543
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2638 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
3Bed - 2Bath at 2638 N Lincoln Ave - Property Id: 294601

2638 N Lincoln Unit 2 This dazzling three bedroom apartment features warmly refinished woodwork throughout. It boasts two gorgeous full bathrooms, a bright European kitchen with dishwasher and lofty high ceilings. The large bay windows in the spacious living area let in plenty of sunshine. Enjoy the comfort of central air conditioning, gas forced heat, and peace of mind with a built in security system. ---One Month FREE--- This luxurious building is conveniently located near DePaul University (four blocks south) as well as the CTA Diversey Brown Line train station (two blocks north). The Lincoln Park neighborhood's array of attractions including bars, restaurants and shopping are all a stone's throw away.
For more listings like this one and general help with your apartment search, Please contact me.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294601
Property Id 294601

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5833165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2638 N Lincoln Ave 2 have any available units?
2638 N Lincoln Ave 2 has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2638 N Lincoln Ave 2 have?
Some of 2638 N Lincoln Ave 2's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2638 N Lincoln Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2638 N Lincoln Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2638 N Lincoln Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2638 N Lincoln Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2638 N Lincoln Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 2638 N Lincoln Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2638 N Lincoln Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2638 N Lincoln Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2638 N Lincoln Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 2638 N Lincoln Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2638 N Lincoln Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 2638 N Lincoln Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2638 N Lincoln Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2638 N Lincoln Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
