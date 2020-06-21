2638 N Lincoln Ave 2

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

3Bed - 2Bath at 2638 N Lincoln Ave - Property Id: 294601



2638 N Lincoln Unit 2 This dazzling three bedroom apartment features warmly refinished woodwork throughout. It boasts two gorgeous full bathrooms, a bright European kitchen with dishwasher and lofty high ceilings. The large bay windows in the spacious living area let in plenty of sunshine. Enjoy the comfort of central air conditioning, gas forced heat, and peace of mind with a built in security system. ---One Month FREE--- This luxurious building is conveniently located near DePaul University (four blocks south) as well as the CTA Diversey Brown Line train station (two blocks north). The Lincoln Park neighborhood's array of attractions including bars, restaurants and shopping are all a stone's throw away.

No Dogs Allowed



