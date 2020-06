2636 West 15th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

NORTH LAWNDALE - VINTAGE GREYSTONE 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH 2ND FLOOR UNIT AVAILABLE NOW. LARGE UNIT HAS PLENTY OF SPACE, LIVING ROOM WITH DECORATIVE FIREPLACE, SEPARATE DINING ROOM WITH BUILT IN HUTCH AND HIGH CEILINGS, LARGE KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, DOUBLE BOWL SINK, BACK SPLASH, SS APPLIANCES: REFRIGERATOR, STOVE & RANGE HOOD, PLUS ADDITIONAL BUILT INS AND PANTRY FOR ADDITIONAL STORAGE. GENEROUS ROOM SIZES, BONUS ROOM ENCLOSED PORCH CAN BE USED AS ADDITIONAL SITTING ROOM, OFFICE OR PLAY ROOM. LARGE UPDATED FULL BATH WITH LINEN CLOSET. NEW WINDOWS WHICH ALLOW TONS OF NATURAL LIGHTING, NEAR CHICAGO CINESPACE FILM STUDIO, LAGUNITAS BREWERY, DOUGLAS PARK, MOUNT SINAI HOSPITAL, UIC/ILLINOIS MEDICAL DISTRICT, RUSH, STROGERS, COOK COUNTY & VA HOSPITALS, GARFIELD PARK CONSERVATORY, UNITED CENTER, MALCOM X COLLEGE, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, COSTCO, TARGET, I55/I290, CONVENIENT TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, PINK LINE & CTA BUS LINES, MINS TO THE LOOP, BOARDERS TRI-TAYLOR, PILSEN, LITTLE VILLAGE, LITTLE ITALY. AREA IS RESIDENTIAL PERMIT PARKING.