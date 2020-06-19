All apartments in Chicago
2623 Crystal
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:25 AM

2623 Crystal

2623 W Crystal St · (773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2623 W Crystal St, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,330

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Drop dead gorgeous, condo plus quality three bedroom, two bath in West Wicker Park! Highly upgraded throughout with new hardwood floors, central air, beautiful kitchen with sparkling quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances with French door refrigerator, ice/water dispenser, gas/convection range, built in microwave, dishwasher, custom lighting, crown molding, bay windows, new 2' blinds throughout, Nest thermostat, high speed Internet included, custom organized closets, beautiful bathrooms, rain shower,in-unit laundry, back yard, garage available and more! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2623 Crystal have any available units?
2623 Crystal has a unit available for $2,330 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2623 Crystal have?
Some of 2623 Crystal's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2623 Crystal currently offering any rent specials?
2623 Crystal isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2623 Crystal pet-friendly?
No, 2623 Crystal is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2623 Crystal offer parking?
Yes, 2623 Crystal does offer parking.
Does 2623 Crystal have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2623 Crystal does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2623 Crystal have a pool?
No, 2623 Crystal does not have a pool.
Does 2623 Crystal have accessible units?
No, 2623 Crystal does not have accessible units.
Does 2623 Crystal have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2623 Crystal has units with dishwashers.
