2620 West Cermak Road

Beautiful 3BD/1BH unit in Pilsen. Apartment is very good size (apprx 1200 sf) Unit was renovated last year! It features Central AC, beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Sizable rooms with good closet space, with nice hardwood floors throughout the unit. Laundry is in the unit! Locations is perfect, in the heart of Pilsen, close to California Pink line and both Cermak and Wesern bus stop. Owner is looking for a move in fee and not a Security deposit AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST $45 Application fee (per person) No previous evictions or collections Must have 650+ Credit Tenants pay for gas, heat and electric.