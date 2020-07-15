All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2620 West Cermak Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2620 West Cermak Road
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:37 PM

2620 West Cermak Road

2620 West Cermak Road · (773) 316-5781
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Little Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2620 West Cermak Road, Chicago, IL 60608
Little Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2R · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3BD/1BH unit in Pilsen. Apartment is very good size (apprx 1200 sf) Unit was renovated last year! It features Central AC, beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Sizable rooms with good closet space, with nice hardwood floors throughout the unit. Laundry is in the unit! Locations is perfect, in the heart of Pilsen, close to California Pink line and both Cermak and Wesern bus stop. Owner is looking for a move in fee and not a Security deposit AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST $45 Application fee (per person) No previous evictions or collections Must have 650+ Credit Tenants pay for gas, heat and electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2620 West Cermak Road have any available units?
2620 West Cermak Road has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2620 West Cermak Road have?
Some of 2620 West Cermak Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2620 West Cermak Road currently offering any rent specials?
2620 West Cermak Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2620 West Cermak Road pet-friendly?
No, 2620 West Cermak Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2620 West Cermak Road offer parking?
No, 2620 West Cermak Road does not offer parking.
Does 2620 West Cermak Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2620 West Cermak Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2620 West Cermak Road have a pool?
No, 2620 West Cermak Road does not have a pool.
Does 2620 West Cermak Road have accessible units?
No, 2620 West Cermak Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2620 West Cermak Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2620 West Cermak Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2620 West Cermak Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Grand Plaza
540 N State St
Chicago, IL 60654
2735 N Magnolia
2735 North Magnolia Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
540 West Briar Place
540 W Briar Pl
Chicago, IL 60657
734 W. Oakdale
734 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
The Seneca
200 E Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60611
7109-15 S Ridgeland
7109 S Ridgeland Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
617 W Drummond
617 West Drummond Place
Chicago, IL 60614
428 West Surf St. Apt.
428 West Surf Street
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity