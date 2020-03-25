All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
2615 West Foster Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:28 PM

2615 West Foster Avenue

2615 West Foster Avenue · (773) 907-8300 ext. 140
Location

2615 West Foster Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
2BD/2BA condo with parking is available for rent only steps from everything Lincoln Square has to offer. This unit features great space with a balcony off the living room facing the courtyard, new flooring throughout, fresh paint, a master suite with a walk-in closet, central air, and much more... Unit is available April 1st. Parking included in rent. For additional parking ample parking is available on Foster Ave. The location is fantastic! Steps away from public transportation, Jimmy's Pizza, Tony's Fresh Market, and everything else Lincoln Square has to offer is mere minutes away. Come see it before it's gone...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2615 West Foster Avenue have any available units?
2615 West Foster Avenue has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2615 West Foster Avenue have?
Some of 2615 West Foster Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2615 West Foster Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2615 West Foster Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2615 West Foster Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2615 West Foster Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2615 West Foster Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2615 West Foster Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2615 West Foster Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2615 West Foster Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2615 West Foster Avenue have a pool?
No, 2615 West Foster Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2615 West Foster Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2615 West Foster Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2615 West Foster Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2615 West Foster Avenue has units with dishwashers.
