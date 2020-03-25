2615 West Foster Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking

2BD/2BA condo with parking is available for rent only steps from everything Lincoln Square has to offer. This unit features great space with a balcony off the living room facing the courtyard, new flooring throughout, fresh paint, a master suite with a walk-in closet, central air, and much more... Unit is available April 1st. Parking included in rent. For additional parking ample parking is available on Foster Ave. The location is fantastic! Steps away from public transportation, Jimmy's Pizza, Tony's Fresh Market, and everything else Lincoln Square has to offer is mere minutes away. Come see it before it's gone...