Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2613 N Rockwell St F1

2613 North Rockwell Street · (872) 704-0744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2613 North Rockwell Street, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit F1 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
bike storage
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
media room
dogs allowed
Unit F1 Available 09/01/20 2613 N ROCKWELL, #F1 - Property Id: 320323

Beautiful Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom Apartment in Logan Square!
Renovated 3 bedroom apartment with updated kitchen and bath, spacious floor plan, great natural light. Laundry in-unit. Cats welcome. Easy access to 90/94 and public transportation. Close to Riverfront Plaza, movie theater, Diversey River Bowl, restaurants, nightlife and more! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.

Amenities:
Bicycle Room, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Renovated, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2613-n-rockwell-st-chicago-il-unit-f1/320323
Property Id 320323

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5940374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2613 N Rockwell St F1 have any available units?
2613 N Rockwell St F1 has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2613 N Rockwell St F1 have?
Some of 2613 N Rockwell St F1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2613 N Rockwell St F1 currently offering any rent specials?
2613 N Rockwell St F1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 N Rockwell St F1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2613 N Rockwell St F1 is pet friendly.
Does 2613 N Rockwell St F1 offer parking?
No, 2613 N Rockwell St F1 does not offer parking.
Does 2613 N Rockwell St F1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2613 N Rockwell St F1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 N Rockwell St F1 have a pool?
No, 2613 N Rockwell St F1 does not have a pool.
Does 2613 N Rockwell St F1 have accessible units?
No, 2613 N Rockwell St F1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 N Rockwell St F1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2613 N Rockwell St F1 has units with dishwashers.
