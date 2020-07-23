2613 N Rockwell St F1

Amenities

Unit F1 Available 09/01/20 2613 N ROCKWELL, #F1 - Property Id: 320323



Beautiful Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom Apartment in Logan Square!

Renovated 3 bedroom apartment with updated kitchen and bath, spacious floor plan, great natural light. Laundry in-unit. Cats welcome. Easy access to 90/94 and public transportation. Close to Riverfront Plaza, movie theater, Diversey River Bowl, restaurants, nightlife and more! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.



Bicycle Room, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Renovated, Laundry In Unit

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2613-n-rockwell-st-chicago-il-unit-f1/320323

No Dogs Allowed



