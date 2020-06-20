2611 North Sawyer Avenue.

Amenities
Recently Renovated 1BR/1BA in Logan Square
This must see one bedroom, one bathroom apartment located near the heart of Logan Square features hardwood floors, granite counter tops in kitchen, and marble bathroom. Washer & Dryer In Unit. Central Heat & Air. Cats Welcome. Parking Available for additional fee per month. Within walking distance of CTA Blue Line, restaurants, night life, shopping, and much more! *Photos might be of a similar unit in building.
Amenities:
Washer, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.