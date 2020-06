Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This is a HUGE 900+ square foot Garden studio that you can spread out and really live in! The unit has tons of Vintage charm and good closet space. Vintage bathroom w/ solid water pressure. Eat-in kitchenette area. - Hardwood floors - No dogs No Security Deposit! Pet and Bundle Fees May Apply Call Valya 847-533-5818 ICM PROPERTIES



Terms: One year lease