259 East Erie

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center coffee bar doorman elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bike storage hot tub media room sauna

Conveniently located in-between the shops on Michigan Ave and the waters of Lake Michigan, Streeterville is home to some of the most visited landmarks in all of Chicago such as Navy Pier, The Magnificent Mile, and parts of the Chicago River. Being one of Chicago's more luxurious neighborhoods, residents can enjoy extravagant meals atop the Hancock Tower, or pay a visit to one of the city's more popular movie theater and entertainment complexes. If you're looking to be in the heart of the city with easy access to all of the city's biggest attractions, then Streeterville is the neighborhood you're looking for! Features: -Granite Counter Tops -Wood Floors -Floor to ceiling windows -Custom fitted black-out roller shades -Stainless Steel Appliances -Updated Modern Bath -Updated Modern Kitchen -Walk-in closets -Stainless Steel Appliances -Central Heat and Air Building Amenities -Free Coffee/Tea Daily -Library/Study Rooms -Parking For Rent -Roof Deck with Incredible Views -Bike Racks -Business Center -On-site Party Room -24-hour Doorman -24/7 Fitness Center -Sauna & Steam Room -Large Indoor Swimming Pool and Hot Tub Contact for up to date availability.



Terms: One year lease