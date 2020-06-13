All apartments in Chicago
259 East Erie Street · (312) 348-5798
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

259 East Erie Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
coffee bar
doorman
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bike storage
hot tub
media room
sauna
Conveniently located in-between the shops on Michigan Ave and the waters of Lake Michigan, Streeterville is home to some of the most visited landmarks in all of Chicago such as Navy Pier, The Magnificent Mile, and parts of the Chicago River. Being one of Chicago's more luxurious neighborhoods, residents can enjoy extravagant meals atop the Hancock Tower, or pay a visit to one of the city's more popular movie theater and entertainment complexes. If you're looking to be in the heart of the city with easy access to all of the city's biggest attractions, then Streeterville is the neighborhood you're looking for! Features: -Granite Counter Tops -Wood Floors -Floor to ceiling windows -Custom fitted black-out roller shades -Stainless Steel Appliances -Updated Modern Bath -Updated Modern Kitchen -Walk-in closets -Stainless Steel Appliances -Central Heat and Air Building Amenities -Free Coffee/Tea Daily -Library/Study Rooms -Parking For Rent -Roof Deck with Incredible Views -Bike Racks -Business Center -On-site Party Room -24-hour Doorman -24/7 Fitness Center -Sauna & Steam Room -Large Indoor Swimming Pool and Hot Tub Contact for up to date availability.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 259 East Erie have any available units?
259 East Erie doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 259 East Erie have?
Some of 259 East Erie's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 259 East Erie currently offering any rent specials?
259 East Erie isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 259 East Erie pet-friendly?
Yes, 259 East Erie is pet friendly.
Does 259 East Erie offer parking?
Yes, 259 East Erie does offer parking.
Does 259 East Erie have units with washers and dryers?
No, 259 East Erie does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 259 East Erie have a pool?
Yes, 259 East Erie has a pool.
Does 259 East Erie have accessible units?
No, 259 East Erie does not have accessible units.
Does 259 East Erie have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 259 East Erie has units with dishwashers.
