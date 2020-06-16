2556 West Armitage Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar elevator parking bike storage garage hot tub internet access

2019 NEWER CONSTRUCTION PENTHOUSE 3 Bed/2 Bath in Logan Square Elevator Building. Beautifully designed with contemporary finishes including oak hardwood floors, large open floor plan and kitchen, quartz counter tops, SS appliances, spa quality master bath with over-size shower, excellent closet space, in-unit washer dryer and balcony with city views. Building has common rooftop with elevator access for all the tenants to enjoy with amazing skyline views, bike storage and attached garage parking for $150/month. Internet included in the monthly rent. Easy access and quick walk to Blue Line, grocery stores, coffee shops, restaurants, and more! Pets allowed! Available for immediate move-in! Vacant and able to be toured!