All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2556 West Armitage Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2556 West Armitage Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:12 AM

2556 West Armitage Avenue

2556 West Armitage Avenue · (773) 645-7900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Logan Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2556 West Armitage Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$3,675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
elevator
parking
bike storage
garage
hot tub
internet access
2019 NEWER CONSTRUCTION PENTHOUSE 3 Bed/2 Bath in Logan Square Elevator Building. Beautifully designed with contemporary finishes including oak hardwood floors, large open floor plan and kitchen, quartz counter tops, SS appliances, spa quality master bath with over-size shower, excellent closet space, in-unit washer dryer and balcony with city views. Building has common rooftop with elevator access for all the tenants to enjoy with amazing skyline views, bike storage and attached garage parking for $150/month. Internet included in the monthly rent. Easy access and quick walk to Blue Line, grocery stores, coffee shops, restaurants, and more! Pets allowed! Available for immediate move-in! Vacant and able to be toured!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2556 West Armitage Avenue have any available units?
2556 West Armitage Avenue has a unit available for $3,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2556 West Armitage Avenue have?
Some of 2556 West Armitage Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2556 West Armitage Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2556 West Armitage Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2556 West Armitage Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2556 West Armitage Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2556 West Armitage Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2556 West Armitage Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2556 West Armitage Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2556 West Armitage Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2556 West Armitage Avenue have a pool?
No, 2556 West Armitage Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2556 West Armitage Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2556 West Armitage Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2556 West Armitage Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2556 West Armitage Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2556 West Armitage Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5120 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5120 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
4535 North Leavitt St. Apt.
4535 North Leavitt Street
Chicago, IL 60625
Sheridan Shores
640 W Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60613
2876-90 North Clark
2876 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60657
2300 North Clark
2300 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
The Western 1920
1920 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
3915 North Janssen Ave. Apt.
3915 North Janssen Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
100 West Chestnut Apartments
100 W Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60610

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity