2556 West Armitage Avenue

Amenities
2019 NEWER CONSTRUCTION PENTHOUSE 3 Bed/2 Bath in Logan Square Elevator Building. Beautifully designed with contemporary finishes including oak hardwood floors, large open floor plan and kitchen, quartz counter tops, SS appliances, spa quality master bath with over-size shower, excellent closet space, in-unit washer dryer and balcony with city views. Building has common rooftop with elevator access for all the tenants to enjoy with amazing skyline views, bike storage and attached garage parking for $150/month. Internet included in the monthly rent. Easy access and quick walk to Blue Line, grocery stores, coffee shops, restaurants, and more! Pets allowed! Available for immediate move-in! Vacant and able to be toured!