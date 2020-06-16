2550 North Lakeview Avenue

Amenities

Great opportunity to rent premier condo at 2550 N Lakeview! Spectacular 3 bed/ 3.1 bath condo at Lincoln Park's most Premier building, 2550 N Lakeview. Rare opportunity to own magnificent home w/ largest south-facing terrace in the tier (Approx 188 SQFT) with magnificent views of the lake, park & city. Superb floorplan w/ fabulous open layout. Large master suite + 2 additional en suite bedrooms or/ office. Dramatic window line w/ exquisite views & phenomenal natural light. High ceilings, top of the line finishes. Chef's kitchen with high end gourmet appliances incld Sub-Zero, Wolf & Miele, perfect for cooking & entertaining. Well situated master w/ lux spa bath & beautiful custom built-ins closets. 2 PRIME parking spots available for purchase + additional storage. Stellar 24 hr staff. Full amenity bldg inclds: private park, indoor pool, fitness center, sun deck, yoga & massage room, theater, library, game room, club room w/ kitchen & private entrance. Outside terrace, tot lot, dog run, & valet services. Steps to lake, park, shops, & fun! Fantastic value!