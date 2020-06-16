All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:26 AM

2550 North Lakeview Avenue

2550 N Lakeview Ave · (312) 335-3231
Location

2550 N Lakeview Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit S1801 · Avail. now

$11,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2843 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
valet service
yoga
Great opportunity to rent premier condo at 2550 N Lakeview! Spectacular 3 bed/ 3.1 bath condo at Lincoln Park's most Premier building, 2550 N Lakeview. Rare opportunity to own magnificent home w/ largest south-facing terrace in the tier (Approx 188 SQFT) with magnificent views of the lake, park & city. Superb floorplan w/ fabulous open layout. Large master suite + 2 additional en suite bedrooms or/ office. Dramatic window line w/ exquisite views & phenomenal natural light. High ceilings, top of the line finishes. Chef's kitchen with high end gourmet appliances incld Sub-Zero, Wolf & Miele, perfect for cooking & entertaining. Well situated master w/ lux spa bath & beautiful custom built-ins closets. 2 PRIME parking spots available for purchase + additional storage. Stellar 24 hr staff. Full amenity bldg inclds: private park, indoor pool, fitness center, sun deck, yoga & massage room, theater, library, game room, club room w/ kitchen & private entrance. Outside terrace, tot lot, dog run, & valet services. Steps to lake, park, shops, & fun! Fantastic value!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2550 North Lakeview Avenue have any available units?
2550 North Lakeview Avenue has a unit available for $11,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2550 North Lakeview Avenue have?
Some of 2550 North Lakeview Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2550 North Lakeview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2550 North Lakeview Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2550 North Lakeview Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2550 North Lakeview Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2550 North Lakeview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2550 North Lakeview Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2550 North Lakeview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2550 North Lakeview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2550 North Lakeview Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2550 North Lakeview Avenue has a pool.
Does 2550 North Lakeview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2550 North Lakeview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2550 North Lakeview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2550 North Lakeview Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
