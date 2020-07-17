2541 West Hutchinson Street

Amenities

Beautiful North Center 1st floor 2 bedroom apartment with large covered front porch.Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has stainless steel appliance, new tiles flooring, large pantry and room for a table and chairs. Kitchen leads to a bonus room, home office or den, overlooking a lush back yard. Both bedrooms are a good size and can accommodate a king size bed. Lots of closet space including hall coat closet and linen closet. Large living room with built in shelving and fireplace. Freshly painted and immaculate. Money saving hot water heat with central air. All window have been replaced 3 years ago and are energy efficient. Washer and dryer in the basement, as is ample storage. The building is 5 houses from the Chicago River Nature Walk with small boat launch for kayaks and canoes. This is a great apartment within Waters school.No smoking and no dogs,but we like cats!