Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2541 West Hutchinson Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

2541 West Hutchinson Street

2541 West Hutchinson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2541 West Hutchinson Street, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautiful North Center 1st floor 2 bedroom apartment with large covered front porch.Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has stainless steel appliance, new tiles flooring, large pantry and room for a table and chairs. Kitchen leads to a bonus room, home office or den, overlooking a lush back yard. Both bedrooms are a good size and can accommodate a king size bed. Lots of closet space including hall coat closet and linen closet. Large living room with built in shelving and fireplace. Freshly painted and immaculate. Money saving hot water heat with central air. All window have been replaced 3 years ago and are energy efficient. Washer and dryer in the basement, as is ample storage. The building is 5 houses from the Chicago River Nature Walk with small boat launch for kayaks and canoes. This is a great apartment within Waters school.No smoking and no dogs,but we like cats!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2541 West Hutchinson Street have any available units?
2541 West Hutchinson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2541 West Hutchinson Street have?
Some of 2541 West Hutchinson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2541 West Hutchinson Street currently offering any rent specials?
2541 West Hutchinson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2541 West Hutchinson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2541 West Hutchinson Street is pet friendly.
Does 2541 West Hutchinson Street offer parking?
No, 2541 West Hutchinson Street does not offer parking.
Does 2541 West Hutchinson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2541 West Hutchinson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2541 West Hutchinson Street have a pool?
No, 2541 West Hutchinson Street does not have a pool.
Does 2541 West Hutchinson Street have accessible units?
No, 2541 West Hutchinson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2541 West Hutchinson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2541 West Hutchinson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
