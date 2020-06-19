2530 North Orchard Street

Amenities

Enjoy open concept luxury living with this bright and spacious brand new 3 bedroom with 2 full bathrooms in the heart of Lincoln Park. High-end finishes and hardwood flooring throughout as well as full-sized stainless steel appliances including; range, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, in-unit washer and dryer and central ac/heat with a shared balcony off of the kitchen. Newly renovated throughout, be the first person to occupy this beautiful unit. Located only a few blocks away from your local Trader Joes and Whole Foods; this highly walkable location makes life's most important errands a breeze. Commuters will love the easy access to the Fullerton CTA stop. Situated only 3 blocks away from Jonquil Park, this location is perfect for those who enjoy exploring the outdoors. Schedule your private showing today! Street Parking Only (Permit) * 2 MONTH FREE SPECIAL * on a 14 month lease or longer. Price Reflects the net effective rent with 2 months free on a 14 Month Lease. Gross Rent of $4,432. Unit is Vacant and Easy to Show.