All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2530 North Orchard Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2530 North Orchard Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:28 PM

2530 North Orchard Street

2530 North Orchard Street · (847) 471-7926
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2530 North Orchard Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3S · Avail. now

$3,799

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Enjoy open concept luxury living with this bright and spacious brand new 3 bedroom with 2 full bathrooms in the heart of Lincoln Park. High-end finishes and hardwood flooring throughout as well as full-sized stainless steel appliances including; range, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, in-unit washer and dryer and central ac/heat with a shared balcony off of the kitchen. Newly renovated throughout, be the first person to occupy this beautiful unit. Located only a few blocks away from your local Trader Joes and Whole Foods; this highly walkable location makes life's most important errands a breeze. Commuters will love the easy access to the Fullerton CTA stop. Situated only 3 blocks away from Jonquil Park, this location is perfect for those who enjoy exploring the outdoors. Schedule your private showing today! Street Parking Only (Permit) * 2 MONTH FREE SPECIAL * on a 14 month lease or longer. Price Reflects the net effective rent with 2 months free on a 14 Month Lease. Gross Rent of $4,432. Unit is Vacant and Easy to Show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2530 North Orchard Street have any available units?
2530 North Orchard Street has a unit available for $3,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2530 North Orchard Street have?
Some of 2530 North Orchard Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2530 North Orchard Street currently offering any rent specials?
2530 North Orchard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2530 North Orchard Street pet-friendly?
No, 2530 North Orchard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2530 North Orchard Street offer parking?
No, 2530 North Orchard Street does not offer parking.
Does 2530 North Orchard Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2530 North Orchard Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2530 North Orchard Street have a pool?
No, 2530 North Orchard Street does not have a pool.
Does 2530 North Orchard Street have accessible units?
No, 2530 North Orchard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2530 North Orchard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2530 North Orchard Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2530 North Orchard Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Drexel Terrace
5043 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5401-5409 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
5401 S Cottage Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
3501 North Greenview Apt.
3501 North Greenview Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Eleven Thirty
1130 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
800 W Lill
800 W Lill Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Belmont by Reside Flats
425 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
The Van Buren
808 West Van Buren Street
Chicago, IL 60607
5220 S Harper
5220 South Harper Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity