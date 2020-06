Amenities

This spacious studio apartment is located in the South Shore neighborhood. A stove and refrigerator are included in the rent. Great transportation and close to the lake. A convenience store is located on the ground level of this building. Available for A non-refundable move in fee of $400.00 is due upon approval. occupancy. Rent is $800.00. Tenant pays their own heat and electricity. Owner pays water, sewer and trash.



CHA Section 8 and subsidy vouchers welcome.



Requirements:

No evictions

No landlord/tenant disputes

Verifiable and stable income of 2-1/1 times the amount of rent per month

Prior rental history

Good credit.



Call/text Karen at 708-228-1877 to schedule a viewing.

No Pets Allowed



