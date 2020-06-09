2518 South Senour Avenue

Amenities

Bridgeport 4 bed/3.5 bath single-family home rental available immediately, and in Holden 1+ school boundaries! Spacious layout offers open concept living with expansive living/family room, designated dining area, gas starting fireplace and private deck, perfect for grilling or or drinking your morning coffee. Updated kitchen is outfitted for any cook, offering ample cabinetry, stainless steel appliance package, granite countertops, breakfast bar seating & pantry! Upper level houses washer/dryer closet, full bathroom, 2nd & 3rd bedrooms, and master bedroom with en suite bathroom, equipped with dual vanity, separate shower & deep soaking tub. Lower level has a full bathroom, 4th bedroom & attached garage parking for 2 cars. Whole unit has been recently cleaned and painted, and ready for new tenants. Pets welcome! Great storage, green space directly outside, free street parking, minutes from I-55, 90/94, Halsted "L" line, Mariano's, Lakeshore & downtown. Landlord is taking a security deposit.