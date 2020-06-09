All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

2518 South Senour Avenue

2518 South Senour Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2518 South Senour Avenue, Chicago, IL 60608
Bridgeport

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Bridgeport 4 bed/3.5 bath single-family home rental available immediately, and in Holden 1+ school boundaries! Spacious layout offers open concept living with expansive living/family room, designated dining area, gas starting fireplace and private deck, perfect for grilling or or drinking your morning coffee. Updated kitchen is outfitted for any cook, offering ample cabinetry, stainless steel appliance package, granite countertops, breakfast bar seating & pantry! Upper level houses washer/dryer closet, full bathroom, 2nd & 3rd bedrooms, and master bedroom with en suite bathroom, equipped with dual vanity, separate shower & deep soaking tub. Lower level has a full bathroom, 4th bedroom & attached garage parking for 2 cars. Whole unit has been recently cleaned and painted, and ready for new tenants. Pets welcome! Great storage, green space directly outside, free street parking, minutes from I-55, 90/94, Halsted "L" line, Mariano's, Lakeshore & downtown. Landlord is taking a security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2518 South Senour Avenue have any available units?
2518 South Senour Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2518 South Senour Avenue have?
Some of 2518 South Senour Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2518 South Senour Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2518 South Senour Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2518 South Senour Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2518 South Senour Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2518 South Senour Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2518 South Senour Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2518 South Senour Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2518 South Senour Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2518 South Senour Avenue have a pool?
No, 2518 South Senour Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2518 South Senour Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2518 South Senour Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2518 South Senour Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2518 South Senour Avenue has units with dishwashers.
