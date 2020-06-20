All apartments in Chicago
2518 North California Avenue

2518 North California Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1779967
Location

2518 North California Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Hot Logan Square, 3 Bedroom, New Kitchen & Bath in a gorgeous Chicago Gray Stone PARKING INCLUDED!
3 bedroom 1 bath Vintage/New in a Beautiful Gray Stone Building! Includes updated Kitchen, Huge Living space with separate Living Room and Dining Room, Hardwood Floors, vintage Built in Cabinets, Private Back Deck, Laundry in building . Located on the best part of Logan Square next to Starbucks, Cafes and New Restaurants. Blocks to the El., (2) Parking Space Included! .......PETS WELCOME! *Photos are of similar unit - appliances differ*

Amenities:
Private Deck, Dishwasher, Hardwood
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2518 North California Avenue have any available units?
2518 North California Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2518 North California Avenue have?
Some of 2518 North California Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2518 North California Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2518 North California Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2518 North California Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2518 North California Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2518 North California Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2518 North California Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2518 North California Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2518 North California Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2518 North California Avenue have a pool?
No, 2518 North California Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2518 North California Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2518 North California Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2518 North California Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2518 North California Avenue has units with dishwashers.
