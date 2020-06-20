2518 North California Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Hot Logan Square, 3 Bedroom, New Kitchen & Bath in a gorgeous Chicago Gray Stone PARKING INCLUDED!

3 bedroom 1 bath Vintage/New in a Beautiful Gray Stone Building! Includes updated Kitchen, Huge Living space with separate Living Room and Dining Room, Hardwood Floors, vintage Built in Cabinets, Private Back Deck, Laundry in building . Located on the best part of Logan Square next to Starbucks, Cafes and New Restaurants. Blocks to the El., (2) Parking Space Included! .......PETS WELCOME! *Photos are of similar unit - appliances differ*



Amenities:

Private Deck, Dishwasher, Hardwood

Contact us to schedule a showing.