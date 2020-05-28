2518 N Southport Ave 3R.

Amenities
Unit 3R Available 08/01/20 Top Floor Duplex 2 Bed+Office, 2 Bath Lincoln Park - Property Id: 293147
Top floor 2 bed PLUS office, 2 bath duplex located in Lincoln Park was constructed in 2018. Office space is spacious and could be used as another bedroom. New roof installed and beautiful skylights in each bedroom. Main level has kitchen, large bedroom, and a family room plus an office nook. Large bedroom plus office and bathroom upstairs. Short walk to Fullerton CTA.
Features Include:
- Laundry In Unit
- Central Air/Heat
- Storage space
- Updated and modern kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and a garbage disposal
- Backyard garden that is shared for grilling, hanging out, etc.
- Private parking is an option but street parking is readily available as well
Available August 1
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293147
Property Id 293147
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5830009)