Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2518 N Southport Ave 3R

2518 North Southport Avenue · (630) 812-8256
Location

2518 North Southport Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3R · Avail. Aug 1

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 3R Available 08/01/20 Top Floor Duplex 2 Bed+Office, 2 Bath Lincoln Park - Property Id: 293147

Top floor 2 bed PLUS office, 2 bath duplex located in Lincoln Park was constructed in 2018. Office space is spacious and could be used as another bedroom. New roof installed and beautiful skylights in each bedroom. Main level has kitchen, large bedroom, and a family room plus an office nook. Large bedroom plus office and bathroom upstairs. Short walk to Fullerton CTA.

Features Include:
- Laundry In Unit
- Central Air/Heat
- Storage space
- Updated and modern kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and a garbage disposal
- Backyard garden that is shared for grilling, hanging out, etc.
- Private parking is an option but street parking is readily available as well

Available August 1
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293147
Property Id 293147

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5830009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2518 N Southport Ave 3R have any available units?
2518 N Southport Ave 3R has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2518 N Southport Ave 3R have?
Some of 2518 N Southport Ave 3R's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2518 N Southport Ave 3R currently offering any rent specials?
2518 N Southport Ave 3R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2518 N Southport Ave 3R pet-friendly?
No, 2518 N Southport Ave 3R is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2518 N Southport Ave 3R offer parking?
Yes, 2518 N Southport Ave 3R does offer parking.
Does 2518 N Southport Ave 3R have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2518 N Southport Ave 3R offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2518 N Southport Ave 3R have a pool?
No, 2518 N Southport Ave 3R does not have a pool.
Does 2518 N Southport Ave 3R have accessible units?
No, 2518 N Southport Ave 3R does not have accessible units.
Does 2518 N Southport Ave 3R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2518 N Southport Ave 3R has units with dishwashers.

